NCAA: Mapua head coach lauds returning Escamis

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2023 10:00 PM

Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara lauded Clint Escamis as one of the leaders of his team, after the returning NCAA player raked in 12 markers and 7 assists in Mapua University's win vs San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Tuesday, September 26.

(Report by Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News)
