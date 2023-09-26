Home > Sports NCAA: Mapua head coach lauds returning Escamis ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 26 2023 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Mapua head coach Randy Alcantara lauded Clint Escamis as one of the leaders of his team, after the returning NCAA player raked in 12 markers and 7 assists in Mapua University's win vs San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Tuesday, September 26. (Report by Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, sports Read More: Clint Escamis NCAA UAAP Mapua University collegiate basketball sports