Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 12: Raizen, Kelra finally make awaited showdown

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 24 2023 09:23 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Dean "Raizen" Sumagui finally fulfilled his promise to squash Duane "Kelra" Pillas and the rest of his former team, Smart Omega. 

Raizen, who came away as the series MVP after the game, had flexed in front of Kelra following the 2-1 series win, but he insists they are still friends outside the Land of Dawn. 

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News) ' 
Read More:  Raizen   Kelra   MPL Season 12   MPL Philippines   Smart Omega   Onic Philippines  