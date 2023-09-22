Home  >  Sports

Astig! Kiteboarders lumilipad sa gitna ng bagyo sa Netherlands

Reuters

Posted at Sep 22 2023 09:41 AM

Ilan sa pinakamahuhusay na kiteboarder sa mundo ay tila nililipad ng hangin sa North Sea sa unang Megaloop challenge sa loob ng apat na taon sa baybayin ng Netherlands noong Martes (Setyembre 19).

Hinarap ng mga rider ang isang bagyo sa Zandvoort beach na may hanging lumampas sa 30 knots, na siyang kailangan para makagawa ng 'megaloop'. Kasama sa megaloop ang paglipad ng 20 metro sa hangin, pagpipiloto sa saranggola nang pahalang sa ibabaw ng tubig, at pagsasagawa ng 360-degree na kite loop.

Kinoronahan bilang 2023 Red Bull Megaloop Champion si Andrea Principi ng Italy na may score na 8.04. 

Tinalo ni Principi sina Liam Whaley ng Spain at Cohan Van Dijk ng Netherlands na pumangalawa at pumangatlo ayon sa pagkakasunod. 

