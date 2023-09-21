Why Dwight Ramos decided to return to Japan's B.League

Watch more on iWantTFC

After an eventful couple of months with Gilas Pilipinas that included a stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dwight Ramos is back in Japan.

Returning for his second season with Levanga Hokkaido of the Japanese B.League, Ramos said that one of the reasons he opted to stay was the feeling that he is genuinely wanted by his squad.

As for his goals with the squad, the fan favorite said that all he wants is for the team to surpass their 19-41 season last year.

— Story by Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News