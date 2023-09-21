Home > Sports Why Dwight Ramos decided to return to Japan's B.League ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 21 2023 09:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC After an eventful couple of months with Gilas Pilipinas that included a stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Dwight Ramos is back in Japan. Returning for his second season with Levanga Hokkaido of the Japanese B.League, Ramos said that one of the reasons he opted to stay was the feeling that he is genuinely wanted by his squad. As for his goals with the squad, the fan favorite said that all he wants is for the team to surpass their 19-41 season last year. FULL STORY: Dwight Ramos hopes Gilas stint will elevate his game in B.League — Story by Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, sports Read More: Gilas Pilipinas Dwight Ramos Levanga Hokkaido B. League basketball sports /video/news/09/21/23/ph-army-pinag-aaralang-kasuhan-ng-perjury-ang-2-environmental-activists/news/09/21/23/mga-senador-muling-nadismaya-sa-tesda/video/news/09/21/23/13-anyos-na-nagtitinda-ng-balut-sa-lamay-patay-sa-pamamaril/video/news/09/21/23/presyo-ng-bigas-nagsimula-nang-bumaba-dti/news/09/21/23/29-bske-candidates-may-face-disqualification-raps