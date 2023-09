Ricci not worried after dropping out of 1st round of PBA Draft

Watch more on iWantTFC

Former University of the Philippines star Ricci Rivero insists that he is not concerned despite dropping to the second round of the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft.

Rivero had to wait until the second round to hear his name called during Sunday's proceedings at the Market! Market! in Taguig City. He was eventually selected by Phoenix Super LPG with the 17th overall pick.

But for the two-time UAAP champion, all that matters is he now has a chance to again showcase his talent.

"Mataas man yan o hindi, basta dun sa team na mas makakatulong ako, and yung at least, okay 'yung team dun sa makukuha nila from me," Rivero said.

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)