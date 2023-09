Watch more on iWantTFC

For fan favorite and social media star Kyt Jimenez, it was a dream come true to be selected in the PBA Rookie Draft.

Powerhouse San Miguel Beer made Jimenez their last pick of the draft on Sunday, taking the 5-foot-11 guard with the 76th overall pick. Jimenez, who made his name as a member of the "Mav’s Phenomenal Basketball" group, now has a chance to earn his spot on a roster that includes six-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and his idol, Terrence Romeo.

RELATED STORIES:

"Sobrang saya din, kasi sobrang tagal ko nang hindi nakasama ulit si Kuya Terrence, nagkakausap lang kami," said Jimenez, who revealed that he was in communication with the former PBA scoring champion ahead of the draft. "Pero ngayon, magkakasama ulit kami sa ensayo."

"Sobrang laking opportunity sa akin kasi mas marami pa akong matutunan sa kanya and sa mga beterano na players ng San Miguel," he added.

Jimenez played for Far Eastern University in the UAAP and Perpetual Help in the NCAA, and also saw action in the MPBL with Sarangani.

(Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)