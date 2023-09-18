Watch more on iWantTFC

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao on Sunday expressed his satisfaction with the players they got in the 2023 PBA Rookie Draft, including big men Luis Villegas and Keith Datu.

The Elasto Painters took Villegas and Datu with back-to-back picks, before going on to select Henry Galinato, Sherwin Concepcion, JC Cullar, and Larry Arpia Jr. in the succeeding rounds.

But it was the comments that Guiao made about the team-building processes of other franchises that drew the most attention after the draft ceremonies at the Market! Market! in Taguig. The outspoken coach expressed his dismay about teams that end up serving as "incubators" for the league's talented players, before they are inevitably traded to powerhouse squads.

For Guiao, there is a need to "put a lot of emphasis on parity" in the PBA, which he believes will help the league grow and develop -- and catch up with the other outfits in Asia.

"Nakikita natin na 'yung mga ibang Asian pro leagues, they're developing and progressing by leaps and bounds. So naunahan na tayo. So kailangan humabol tayo," said Guiao.

(Video by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News)