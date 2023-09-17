MPL Season 12: AP Bren discuss win over Minana

Watch more on iWantTFC

AP Bren and Minana EVOS shared their thoughts on the MPL Season 12 match held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Marco "Super Marco" Requitano eked out a maniac in Game 1, and a triple kill to close out the series in Game 2.

In the press conference, head coach Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro also apologized as the team was finding an opening to have a break after consecutive tournaments as part of the national esports team and as part of the professional leagues.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)