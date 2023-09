MPL S12: Perkziva sparks Onic's win over Blacklist

Watch more on iWantTFC

John "Perkziva" Sumawan made his MPL debut for Onic Philippines with a bang, after stunning Blacklist International with a 2-0 sweep during Season 12 at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

The much-needed win caused Onic's rise to 4th place, after sitting on the cellar during the first week.

Blacklist head coach Aniel "MasterTheBasics" Jiandani said Perkziva's appearance caught them off-guard.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)