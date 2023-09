Watch more on iWantTFC

Minana EVOS bared the importance of the team's first win in MPL Season 12, as they scored an emphatic sweep of RSG Philippines.

Meanwhile, RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim admitted to getting caught off guard by Minana, which fielded a different lineup ahead of their match.

Minana, as of writing, is at 5th place, after securing four points this week.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)