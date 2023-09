Watch more on iWantTFC

Reigning MPL champions ECHO remain unbeaten after a 2-0 sweep over TNC Pro Team.

ECHO slammed TNC's chances of coming back in Game 2, denying them a rubber match.

TNC's Benthings also said they had a hard time positioning themselves during team fights which became a crucial factor to ECHO's win.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)