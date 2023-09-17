MPL S12: ECHO, RSG weigh in on anticipated matchup

Watch more on iWantTFC

Reigning MPL champions ECHO and RSG weighed in on their matchup, where ECHO reverse-sweeped the Kingslayers during their MPL Season 12 clash at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

For world championship MVP Benedict "BennyQT" Gonzales, getting sped-ran in Game 1 was a wake-up call for them to adjust in the next two games, with a winning streak on the line.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)