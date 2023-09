Watch more on iWantTFC

After a short stint as an import, Gerald "Dlar" Trinchera said he is open to playing for the Philippines' professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang league.

Dlar, who spent most of his tenure in EVOS Legends as a benchwarmer, said he is longing to prove that he can still keep up with the Philippine playstyle.

In an interview with the press, the M3 World Championship finalist revealed that three undisclosed Filipino teams gave him offers ahead of next season. He also shared what he has been up to a month into his return to the Philippines.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)