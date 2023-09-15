Home > Sports MPL S12: ECHO, Omega face press after clash ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 15 2023 11:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC ECHO and Smart Omega faced the media after their MPL Season 12 clash, where ECHO dismantled Omega within 2 games at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. Omega captain Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic lamented the team's failure to win in crucial teamfights, which often swayed towards the opponents' favor. (Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Esports, Gaming Read More: MPL Season 12 ECHO Smart Omega MPL Philippines /sports/09/15/23/mma-sangiao-prepping-loman-to-strike-grapple-vs-lineker/business/09/15/23/hongqi-bets-on-holiday-spending-to-drive-luxury-car-sales-in-ph/overseas/09/15/23/oportunidad-ng-pagnenegosyo-sa-ph-tinalakay-sa-hong-kong/sports/09/15/23/mpl-season-12-sanji-stars-as-echo-sends-omega-to-2nd-straight-loss/overseas/09/15/23/blue-economy-isinusulong-ng-ph-sa-pakikipagtulungan-ng-japan