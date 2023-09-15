Home  >  Sports

MPL S12: ECHO, Omega face press after clash

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2023 11:38 PM

ECHO and Smart Omega faced the media after their MPL Season 12 clash, where ECHO dismantled Omega within 2 games at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati. 

Omega captain Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic lamented the team's failure to win in crucial teamfights, which often swayed towards the opponents' favor. 

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News) 
