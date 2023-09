Watch more on iWantTFC

Blacklist International and Minana EVOS faced the media after their MPL Season 12 clash held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati on Friday, September 15.

Minana EVOS, where most of former Nexplay's players reside, shared what Renejay told them after the match. The former Nexplay EVOS player said that some of the Minana players are like his brothers.

Meanwhile, Stephen "Sensui" Castillo is anticipating facing his former team, Onic Philippines, saying that he wants to prove he can still go beyond last season's performance with the squad.



