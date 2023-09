WATCH: Germany celebrates World Cup triumph with MVP Schroder

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Players of the German national basketball team briefly interrupted Dennis Schroder's post-game press conference to celebrate their triumph with their talismanic point guard.

Schroder was named MVP of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after he led Germany to an 83-77 victory over Serbia in the gold medal game on Sunday night at the Mall of Asia Arena. It was the culmination of a perfect run, as the Germans won all eight of their games in the tournament.

The ecstatic players arrived at the press conference room at the Mall of Asia Arena, ready to pour beer over Schroder. The guard managed to stop his teammates but retaliated by pouring water over their heads as they left.

"I love you guys, I love you guys," Schroder told his teammates.

The point guard also credited head coach, Gordon Herbert, for bringing the team together since they were called up to play back in July.

"Unbelievable. Unbelievable group. I mean, we started in July, end of July, being together. Coach did a great job of bringing us together, knowing their roles, everybody just playing their best to be successful," said Schroder.

Video from Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.