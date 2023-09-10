MPL Season 12: Blacklist, Omega weigh in on heated matchup

Watch more on iWantTFC

Blacklist International and Omega Esports weighed in on their anticipated MPL Season 12 matchup at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

The matchup saw the rivalry of Kiel "Oheb" Soriano and Grant Duane "Kelra" Pillas in motion, and the return of Carlito "Ribo" Ribo in the professional scene.

Oheb said the results were an answer to Kelra's tirades, where the latter said they did not have to prepare much ahead of the matchup.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)