Several local personalities attended the gold medal game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 between Germany and Serbia -- including former Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

Reyes was among the over 12,000 fans at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday night who watched as Dennis Schroder sparked Germany to a hard-earned 83-77 victory over Serbia for their first ever World Cup crown.

Also present was TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa and a handful of politicians.

(Videos from Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)