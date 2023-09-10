Watch more on iWantTFC

RSG Philippines banked on late-game antics to seal the series against a gutsy AP Bren squad in their MPL Season 12 bout held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim lauded his wards for putting up a fighting spirit as the last game lapsed 30 minutes.

"Naging problema namin wala kaming pang-end hindi po namin na-close up yung late game," AP Bren's Michael "KyleTzy" Sayson said.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)