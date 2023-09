Watch more on iWantTFC

ECHO nabbed their second straight win in MPL Season 12 at the expense of Onic Philippines, who were kept winless.

ECHO admitted that Onic's disruptive playstyle in Game 1 of the series was a crucial point in the match, but ECHO managed to pull through.

The game also saw the debut of Yoshinu and Jem, while Onic fielded Escalera, Rapidoot, and Kramm.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)