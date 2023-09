Watch more on iWantTFC

Blacklist International bounced back from Friday afternoon's loss with an emphatic 2-0 win over RSG Philippines during their MPL Season 12 bout held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Kiel "Oheb" Soriano led all players with the series MVP nod, while Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse brought a new flavor to Blacklist with a Novaria pick -- unconventional in his aggressive playstyle.

Meanwhile, RSG Philippines' coach Brian "Panda" Lim said poor decision-making cost them the series.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)