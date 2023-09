Minana coach, Omega face press after MPL S12 bout

Watch more on iWantTFC

Minana EVOS and Omega Esports faced the press after clashing in the MPL Season 12 held at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

Omega, with returning players Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog and Patrick "E2MAX" Caidic swept Minana EVOS in two quick matches. The game also marked the debut of Andrew Lew "Andoryuuu" Flora.

(Video by AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)