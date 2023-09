Onic PH, RSG PH face press after MPL S12 opening match

Watch more on iWantTFC

Onic Philippines and RSG Philippines faced the media as they weighed in on the outcome of their MPL Season 12 bout at the Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

In their post-match interview on Friday, September 8, new Onic PH recruit Dean "Raizen" Sumagui mused that RSG's win was mostly based on luck. "Wala 'yun. Tsamba lang 'yun, 'yung RSG," the former Smart Omega players joked.

But he went on to explain what actually went wrong with the match. "Lamang kasi lagi kami tatlong game eh. Siguro kulang kami sa disiplina," Raizen added.

RSG's John "Irrad" Abarquez answered: "Ewan ko eh, tsamba lang ata 'yon. Feeling ko suwerte lang kami kasi instead na retri ang pindutin niya, TP (teleportation, a form of in-game taunting) ang napipindot niya eh."

RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim, meanwhile, said he is determined to help returning Arvie "Aqua" Calderon will have to work to get back to his peak form after his one-season hiatus.

(Video from AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)