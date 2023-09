Watch more on iWantTFC

ECHO and Blacklist International took questions from the press on Friday, September 8, after facing each other in the opening game of MPL Season 12 held at Shooting Gallery Studios in Makati.

ECHO swept Blacklist, 2-0, with two-time world champion Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno leading the charge, taking double MVP nods in the quick contest.

Blacklist, which is playing without the dynamic duo of Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario, remains winless against ECHO since the M4 World Championships.

(Video from AC Coloma, ABS-CBN News)