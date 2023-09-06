Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Germany's Wagner, Theis, Schroder share thoughts on q'finals win

Posted at Sep 07 2023 02:10 AM

Germany is heading to the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup after defeating Latvia in the quarterfinals, 81-79.

This was Germany's sixth straight win in the tournament and they are set to play against Team USA on September 8.

