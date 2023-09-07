Home > Sports Canadian NBA stars speak about their first FIBA World Cup semis appearance ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 07 2023 05:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC After dealing a 100-89 beating against Luka Doncic and the rest of Slovenia, Team Canada is headed for the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023. NBA stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker played for Canada and said that they are now gearing up for their country's first ever appearance on the semifinals of the tournament. FULL STORY: FIBA: SGA, Canada deal Slovenia heartbreak, book World Cup semis ticket (Videos from Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, FIBA, FIBA World Cup Read More: FIBA FIBA World Cup Slovenia Canada Luka Doncic Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Kelly Olynyk Nickeil Alexander-Walker sports basketball NBA /entertainment/09/07/23/love-knows-no-boundaries-in-janella-and-wins-movie/news/09/07/23/why-is-flooding-getting-worse-despite-dpwhs-nearly-p2-t-spending/business/09/07/23/fashion-meets-tech-michael-cincos-first-metaverse-gala/business/09/07/23/pag-apply-sa-discount-sa-kuryente-puwede-hanggang-enero/news/09/07/23/sulat-kamay-na-mala-computer-font-viral