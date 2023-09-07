Home  >  Sports

Canadian NBA stars speak about their first FIBA World Cup semis appearance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 07 2023 05:35 PM

After dealing a 100-89 beating against Luka Doncic and the rest of Slovenia, Team Canada is headed for the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

NBA stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker played for Canada and said that they are now gearing up for their country's first ever appearance on the semifinals of the tournament.

(Videos from Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News)
