After dealing a 100-89 beating against Luka Doncic and the rest of Slovenia, Team Canada is headed for the semifinals of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

NBA stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kelly Olynyk, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker played for Canada and said that they are now gearing up for their country's first ever appearance on the semifinals of the tournament.

(Videos from Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News)