KILALANIN: Half-Pinay na tumalo kay Naomi Osaka sa US Open

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 06 2021 07:18 PM

Handa nang sumabak si Pinay tennis sensation Alex Eala para sa US Open Juniors na magsisimula sa Martes. Pinahanga naman ng half-Pinay player na si Leylah Fernandez ang buong mundo nang talunin ang bigating pangalan sa tennis na si Naomi Osaka. Nagpa-Patrol, Israel Malasa. TV Patrol, Lunes, 6 Setyembre 2021. 
