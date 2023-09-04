Home > Sports FIBA: Team USA raring to bounce back after loss to Lithuania ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 04 2023 06:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Members of Team USA said they will try to bounce back after receiving a 104-110 beating from Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup on Sunday. This was the star-studded American team's first loss in the tournament. Lithuania, on the other hand, kept their undefeated record. FULL STORY: FIBA: ‘Just play better,’ says Jackson on bouncing back after loss to Lithuania (Video from Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News) Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, FIBA, FIBA World Cup Read More: FIBA FIBA World Cup sports basketball USA Lithuania /news/09/04/23/ph-malaysian-navy-ships-hold-joint-military-exercise/sports/09/04/23/tennis-alex-eala-qualifies-for-w100-tokyo-debut/life/09/04/23/culinary-school-cca-manila-opens-in-bgc/entertainment/09/04/23/sb19s-gento-gains-buzz-among-k-idol-community/news/09/04/23/deped-balak-ipatupad-ang-blended-learning-sa-2024