Home  >  Sports

FIBA: Team USA raring to bounce back after loss to Lithuania

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2023 06:18 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Members of Team USA said they will try to bounce back after receiving a 104-110 beating from Lithuania in the FIBA World Cup on Sunday.

This was the star-studded American team's first loss in the tournament. Lithuania, on the other hand, kept their undefeated record.

(Video from Romwel Anzures, ABS-CBN News)
Read More:  FIBA   FIBA World Cup   sports   basketball   USA   Lithuania  