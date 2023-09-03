Home  >  Sports

Gilas Pilipinas wagi vs China sa FIBA World Cup 2023

Posted at Sep 03 2023 06:41 PM

Wagi ang Gilas Pilipinas kontra China sa umaatikabong laro sa FIBA World Cup nitong Sabado. Malaking puntos ang ambag nina Jordan Clarkson at Rhenz Abando sa 21 points na lamang ng Gilas Pilipinas sa China. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 3 Setyembre 2023. 

