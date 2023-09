FIBA: Edwards, Portis reflect on Team USA's tough win

Watch more on iWantTFC

The United States men's basketball team was made to work by Montenegro in their Group J game in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Friday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After winning all their first round games comfortably, Team USA found itself trailing against Montenegro at the break and needing a big second half to claim its fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards bounced back from a shaky start to finish with 17 points and spark the Americans' 85-73 triumph, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star acknowledged afterward that they were challenged by the "tough" Montenegro squad.

Edwards went on to praise the effort of their second unit, while forward Bobby Portis Jr. was proud of how they ramped up their performance in the second half to avert a massive upset.

[Video by Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News]