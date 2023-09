AJ Edu has this message to Pinoy fans after World Cup losses

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gilas Pilipinas center AJ Edu said the support of Filipino basketball fans has made his experience in the FIBA World Cup "unforgettable," despite the national team's four consecutive losses.

In an interview on Thursday, August 31, Edu expressed gratitude to Pinoys who trooped to the FIBA venues to cheer for Gilas, saying, "The puso is just amazing."

(Video from Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News)