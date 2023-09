4 straight losses: What went wrong, according to Kai Sotto

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gilas Pilipinas' Kai Sotto did not hesitate to admit that his and his teammates' shortcomings on the court resulted in their fourth straight loss in the FIBA World Cup on Thursday, August 31.

In an interview shortly after Gilas' defeat to South Sudan, Sotto conceded that he has much to improve and that the team needs to make adjustments to avoid the same "lapses" that has kept them from scoring any wins in the tournament.

(Video from Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News)