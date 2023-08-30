Home  >  Sports

FIBA: Gilas sasabak sa classification round

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 09:05 PM

Bigo mang makausad sa second round, tuloy pa rin ang laban ng Gilas Pilipinas sa classification round ng FIBA World Cup. Target nilang makapasok ang bansa sa Paris Olympics. Nagdiwang naman ang koponan ng Dominican Republic matapos manguna sa Group A ng torneo. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 30 Agosto 2023

