Abando says 'not the time' to bash Gilas after 3rd straight loss in World Cup

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 30 2023 12:05 AM

Rhenz Abando told the public that it is "not the time" to criticize the actions of his teammates or coaches after their loss against Italy in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, late Tuesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

He said that they're not immune from making mistakes and that they will still do their best in the classification round. The Philippines had bowed out of contention in the tournament after losing to Italy, 90-83.

Meanwhile, Italy's Simone Fontecchio commended the Gilas squad for not giving up in the dying minutes of the game.

(Video by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)

