What Kai Sotto learned from NBA players in World Cup

Having faced NBA stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Bruno Fernando in separate games on the FIBA World Cup court, Kai Sotto admitted that Gilas Pilipinas may have "focused too much on the main guys," resulting in the team's back-to-back losses.

In a media interview on Monday, August 28, on the sidelines of Gilas' practice session, Sotto was asked what he learned from playing against Towns, who is playing for Dominican Republic, and Fernando, who is part of Team Angola.

"Basketball is a five-on-five game... Medyo naiwan namin 'yung other guys. We have to find the right balance," he said.

(Video from Dennis Gasgonia, ABS-CBN News)

