Gilas Pilipinas isn't just facing an uphill climb when it takes on World No. 10 Italy in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

"Hindi ito uphill climb, Mount Everest climb ang kinakaharap nito...Mabigat ang odds," sports analyst Atty. Ed Tolentino said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Gilas has lost both its matchups against Dominican Republic and Angola. And yet, hope springs eternal for the Philippine squad if it beats Italy by at least 12 points, which would lead to a possible triple tie.

"Meron pwedeng mangyari na pwedeng maging susi na makapasok sa 2nd round," Tolentino said.

COURTESY OF TELERADYO SERBISYO