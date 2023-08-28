Karl-Anthony Towns, Manny Pacquiao catch up

Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Dominican NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns got to catch up over the weekend, during the latter's brief break from shooting hoops in the ongoing FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Towns visited the former senator at his home in Makati City on Saturday, August 26, two years after the two last met in person during Pacquiao's training camp for his bout with Yordenis Ugas in the USA in 2021.

In an interview on Sunday, Towns shared he has long been acquainted with Pacquiao, whom he regards as a "sports legend."

(Interview by Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)