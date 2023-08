Watch more on iWantTFC

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who is playing for Dominican Republic in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, described Gilas Pilipinas as a hardworking team whom he "respects tremendously" after his side edged the Philippine contingent, 87-81, on Friday, August 25.

Towns also expressed his appreciation for the Filipino basketball fans, "for showing us so much love, so much generosity, and just being so gracious in welcoming us here."

(Videos from Jonathan Cellona and Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News)

