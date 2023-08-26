Watch more on iWantTFC

Local basketball fans showed their respect and admiration for Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday night at the Philippine Arena, even after the Dominican Republic center played a key role in their win over the Philippines.

Footage taken by ABS-CBN Sports' Migs Bustos showed the Filipinos at the stands chanting the NBA star's name after the match.

To show love, an appreciative Towns approached them to the fans' delight.

"I think the fans are great, the Filipino fans are amazing I really appreciate the fans for so much love, generosity. I want to thank all the Filipinos salamat, salamat!" said Towns afterwards.

