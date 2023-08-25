Home  >  Sports

2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup opens in Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:39 AM

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup opens in the Philippines with the country's Gilas Pilipinas team taking on the Dominican Republic. Jeck Batallones reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023
