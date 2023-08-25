Home > Sports 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup opens in Philippines ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup opens in the Philippines with the country's Gilas Pilipinas team taking on the Dominican Republic. Jeck Batallones reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber FIBA, FIBA2023, TWT, The World Tonight Read More: 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Dominican Republic Gilas Pilipinas basketball FIBA FIBA 2023 FIBA 2023 World Cup sports Gilas /news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec/entertainment/08/27/23/watch-doug-kramer-shows-off-son-gavins-basketball-skills/overseas/08/27/23/us-military-aircraft-crashes-during-drills-in-australia