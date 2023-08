Watch more on iWantTFC

As the FIBA World Cup 2023 nears, several teams have been conducting practice sessions in the Mall of Asia Arena shortly after arriving in the Philippines.

Team Mexico had their session Thursday afternoon with Montenegro following right after.

The two teams are set to face each other on August 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Nikola Vucevic of the NBA's Chicago Bulls will also play for Montenegro in the tournament.

(Videos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News)