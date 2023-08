Watch more on iWantTFC

Teams Lithuania and China arrived in the country on Wednesday, August 23, ahead of the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023.

Lithuania landed in Manila with a roster featuring two NBA players — Jonas Valunciunas (New Orleans Pelicans) and Azuolas Tubelis (Philadelphia 76ers).

The national team of China, the previous host country for FIBA, also arrived late Wednesday.

Kyle Anderson of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves was tapped by China as their naturalized player, giving him the Chinese name Li Kai'er to suit up for the said country in the World Cup.

(Videos from Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News)