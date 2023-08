Watch more on iWantTFC

Angola's representatives for the FIBA World Cup 2023 started their training at Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday ahead of the tournament.

An official roster list of Angola has not yet been released to the public.

They are set to face the Gilas Pilipinas on August 27 at the Big Dome.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

(Videos from Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News)