Paalala sa FIBA: Pumunta ng maaga sa Philippine Arena

Handa na ba kayo para sa International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 2023 World Cup ngayong Biyernes?

Ayon kay Robin Ignacio, NLEX Corporation traffic operations department head, dapat maaga pa lamang ay magtungo na sa Philippine Arena ang mga manonood ng FIBA World Cup dahil siguradong magiging traffic sa araw na iyon.

Ito ay kahit wala nang pasok ang mga estudyante sa Metro Manila at Bulacan, pati na rin ang mga government employees.

Aniya, bukas na ang Ciudad de Victoria ng alas dose ng tanghali. First come, first served naman ang parking sa lugar.

Isasara naman ang Ciudad de Victoria sa lahat ng private vehicles pagdating ng 5:30 p.m. Ang papayagan lang makapasok ay ang free PTP buses na may 12 pick-up points sa iba't ibang lugar.

Magpapatupad rin ng truck ban ang Caloocan, Marilao, Sta. Maria, Bocaue at Valenzuela mula 6 a.m. hanggang matapos ang pangalawang laro ng FIBA.

Courtesy of TeleRadyo Serbisyo