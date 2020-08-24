Home  >  Sports

CJ Cansino idinetalye ang pagkakatanggal niya sa UST Growling Tigers

Posted at Aug 24 2020 09:00 PM

Usap-usapan ngayon ang paglipat ni UST Growling Tigers team captain CJ Cansino sa UP Fighting Maroons. Ito'y kasunod ng isyu sa umano'y "training bubble" ng koponan sa Sorsogon, na ngayon ay iniimbestigahan na ng mga awtoridad dahil sa posibleng paglabag sa IATF guidelines sa gitna ng pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 24 Agosto 2020

