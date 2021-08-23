Home  >  Sports

Pacquiao masakit ang mata matapos ang laban vs Ugas

Posted at Aug 23 2021 07:51 PM

Iginiit ni Sen. Manny Pacquiao na tanggap niya ang unanimous decision na pabor sa Cuban boxer na si Yordenis Ugas. Bagaman nagkaroon siya ng problema sa kaniyang binti, masakit at hirap din siyang idilat ang kaniyang mga mata kinaumagahan. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Linggo, 23 Agosto 2021

