More national teams arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, August 22, as they gear up for their upcoming FIBA World Cup games.

Team USA landed with a roster full of NBA talents, including rising star Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic was also spotted arriving in the country together with Team Serbia. He will play with 3 other fellow NBA colleagues.

The Italian team has also flown in, counting Simone Fontecchio of the Utah Jazz as one of its players.

Team Puerto Rico has also landed in the country, while New Zealand is set to arrive late Tuesday. Both teams have no NBA players in their roster.

— Videos from Mark Demayo (Serbia/Puerto Rico) and Jeck Batallones (Italy), ABS-CBN News