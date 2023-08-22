Player fit, compatibility priority for Gilas Final 12, says Chot
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 22 2023 11:06 PM
Basketball, FIBA, FIBA World Cup, ANC, ANC Promo
- /news/08/22/23/jay-sonza-released-from-qc-jail-after-posting-bail
- /video/news/08/22/23/da-says-rice-prices-unlikely-to-go-down-to-p20kilo
- /sports/08/22/23/v-league-short-handed-nu-eyes-share-of-lead-against-ust
- /video/news/08/22/23/senate-probes-killing-of-navotas-teen-over-mistaken-identity
- /video/news/08/22/23/ph-completes-resupply-mission-to-brp-sierra-madre