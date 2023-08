Watch more on iWantTFC

NBA Hall of Famer and FIBA Ambassador Dirk Nowitzki arrived in the Philippines on Monday, August 21 in preparation for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Nowitzki formerly played for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA and for Germany during previous FIBA World Cups.

Minnesota Timberwolves' power forward and center Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. also arrived in Manila earlier in the day, together with the Dominican Republic team, which he will play for in the said tournament.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 will run from August 25 to September 10 and will be held in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

(Video from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News)