Manny Pacquiao puspos ng dasal, training sa huling weekend sa LA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2021 07:21 PM

Bago pumunta sa Las Vegas para sa kaniyang laban kay Yordenis Ugas, siksik sa training at dasal ang huling weekend ni Manny Pacquiao sa Los Angeles. Nagpa-Patrol, Dyan Castillejo. TV Patrol, Lunes, 16 Agosto 2021

